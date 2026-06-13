Three killed in road accidents near Gotse Delchev, Shipka and Slivo Pole

The police in Blagoevgrad reported a road accident in the Gotse Delchev area. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (RD of the Ministry of Internal Affairs) indicated that the accident occurred at around 18:10 on the road between Gotse Delchev and Dolno Dryanovo.

According to initial information, due to a health problem, a 57-year-old driver of an "Opel" passenger car lost control of the vehicle, which entered the oncoming lane and crashed into a "Citroen" passenger car.



The police reported that the 57-year-old man has died. Traffic in the area is being regulated by police officers on site.



Earlier today, traffic was restricted on the road between Simitli and Razlog due to an accident.

One of the victims in the accident near the town of Shipka between a car and two motorcycles, which closed the Kazanlak - Gabrovo road to traffic, has died.

This was confirmed by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Stara Zagora. The deceased is one of the motorcyclists – aged 52.



Earlier today, the police reported that the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. between a car driven by a 25-year-old man and two motorcycles driven by men aged 52 and 53, and that the drivers of both motorcycles and a 47-year-old woman traveling on one of the motorcycles were injured.



A detour route has been introduced through the town of Shipka, and traffic is being regulated by a police team.

One person has died and two have been injured in a crash between a car and a motorcycle near Slivo Pole in Ruse, reported Daniela Malcheva, the regional spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Ruse.

The incident was reported this evening. According to initial reports, a motorcycle traveling in the direction of Silistra made a maneuver, entered the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a car. The motorcyclist died on the spot.

Police and emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. The driver and a passenger in the car were taken to a Ruse hospital for examination. The emergency services told BTA that both were injured.

Traffic in the area is difficult and is being regulated by police teams.

The causes of the accident are being clarified.