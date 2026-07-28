The government's top priority is improving road safety, said the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev. He participated in a roundtable on the topic of “Road safety, risk assessment and effective management of public resources“, organized by "Democratic Bulgaria" in the National Assembly.

We started the working group three weeks ago. We should not work "piecemeal", but systematically, the minister pointed out.

I hope that this roundtable is a continuation of the initiatives that the government has undertaken. This topic is non-partisan and whoever makes it partisan will make a grave mistake, he noted. We welcome any good initiatives like this, Peev added.

For me, the biggest problem is the fragmentation of the system. There are many institutions, ministries and municipalities that deal with a given part of the system, there is no integrated data that can also be used as prevention, said the Minister of Transport.

When you assess the risk, you need to know where you are starting from and on what basis, so we need to work with numbers, data and statistics, which we can process adequately and then apply as measures, he explained. We focus mostly on penalties and do not talk about prevention and preventive actions, and complex measures are the most important, Peev pointed out.

I call on us to make mutual efforts to consider all proposals within August. Everything we create in the group will be communicated to various associations and organizations, he added.