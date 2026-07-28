The Executive Council decided to support the candidacy of Iliana Yotova. This was stated at a briefing by the Prime Minister and leader of the ruling party “Progressive Bulgaria“ Rumen Radev, quoted by Nova TV.

On Friday, the head of state Iliana Yotova announced her intention to run for office in the regular presidential elections in the fall. “For 10 years, with Ms. Yotova, we have been fighting a battle to restore statehood and return statehood to Bulgarian politics. This is an extremely complex and difficult battle that requires the unwavering support of society, as well as the efforts of the institutions. Iliana Yotova is a strong and experienced politician and I am convinced that she will continue to defend the interests of society with energy and responsibility. Her candidacy will be nominated by an initiative committee, along with that of vice president. For this post, I would be happy to have someone with the profile of Ms. Yotova herself, someone with a heart for Bulgaria“, Radev also commented.

According to the prime minister, the vice president must support the unity of the institution. “We proved with her that for 9 years we were the only ones who showed unity. The GERB leader has no other way out - the results showed him that he is looking to get caught somewhere - these are schemes of “assembly“. Sometimes they separate, sometimes they are irreconcilable enemies, sometimes they are arrested, sometimes they hug in a “assembly“, we will see what they will do“, added Rumen Radev.

We recall that Iliyana Yotova announced her decision about three months before the vote. She is currently completing the mandate they began with Rumen Radev, during which she was vice president for 4 years. Yotova herself explained on Friday that more details will be presented in the coming days and weeks. It is still unclear who her candidate for vice president will be.

Regarding the deployment of American aircraft at the airport in Bezmer, the Prime Minister specified that if it were not for the current government, they would still be stationed at the one in Sofia. “Now there will possibly be tanker aircraft at a military airport where they belong, moreover in a much smaller quantity“, the Prime Minister explained.