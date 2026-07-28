Illegal campers on Kara Dere beach were chased away

A large-scale joint operation against illegal camping on the Northern Black Sea coast was carried out on the beach “Kara Dere“ near Byala. During the inspections, the institutions found hundreds of caravans and campers located outside the designated camping areas, Nova TV reported.

The inspection was organized at the initiative of the regional governor of Varna - Mario Smrkov and was carried out jointly with representatives of the Regional Administration, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the Regional Directorate of Environment and Water, the Regional Directorate of Forestry, the Municipal Service for Agriculture, the Regional Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ and the Municipality of Byala. Notices to vacate the area have been placed on all illegally located caravans, campers and other objects.

The measure is in connection with an order of the mayor of Byala, which prohibits staying on the beach. “Kara Dere“ is exclusive state property and falls within an environmentally friendly tourism zone. Violators have been given until August 7 to voluntarily remove their objects.

After its expiration, forced removal will be undertaken, and the costs will be at the expense of the owners. The Regional Administration indicates that this is the first of a series of inspections that will be carried out along the Black Sea coast throughout the summer season. The goal is to ensure compliance with the legislation and the protection of protected coastal areas.