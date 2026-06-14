Dr. Stanimir Hasardjiev on the charges against him: I am prepared

Dr. Stanimir Hasardjiev is on trial on charges of fornication, coercion, possession of drugs and distribution of pornographic materials. Before that, people knew him as the face of patient organizations in our country. After more than 7 months in custody, the former chairman of the National Patient Organization is standing in an exclusive interview with Sanya Petkova.

When asked if he would be sincere during the conversation, Hasardjiev was categorical: "I have always been sincere. And I think that in the situation I am in right now, I need to be even more sincere. I know I sleep with a clear conscience!".

Until a few months ago, the name of Dr. Stanimir Hasardjiev was associated with patient rights, health reforms and battles for access to treatment. For years, he was among the most recognizable voices in the health sector – invited to television studios, sought after for expert commentary and accepted as one of the most influential representatives of patient organizations in our country.

Today, however, Hasardjiev's name is at the center of a case with four defendants and 17 charges by the prosecutor's office for fornication, coercion, drugs, creation and distribution of pornographic materials and placing at risk of contracting venereal diseases. Hasardjiev is currently under indictment, but without a conviction. The court has yet to decide whether to put him behind bars.

After nearly seven months in custody, he stands before the NOVA camera to answer the questions that the public has been asking for months - how did these accusations come about, what does he deny, and where do the facts and versions meet or diverge?

How did you, from a person who is a doctor and was the face of patient rights in Bulgaria, end up in the situation of a defendant?

My father and I talked - perhaps the most accurate definition is "prepared". If I may put it that way. I did not do the things they accuse me of.

Do you deny all the accusations?

I am categorical in the way they were presented and made. It sounds terrifying even to me. This entire process and everything that has been launched against me, amazingly coincides with an old report of mine that I filed a long time ago and on which there is no movement. I filed a report for document fraud. Back in 2022, I found numerous documents filed with the Commercial Register with my forged signatures, including those concerning the organization I lead. I also provided undeniable evidence that abuses had occurred in the past. Nothing is happening on this report, but at the same time, sudden and very active actions have begun against me.

You said that you were “prepared“. Who & why did “prepare“ you?

If I could answer this question, I would probably have solved the problem. I have not been convenient to many people over the years.

Do you have any guesses?

I wouldn't like to speculate.

In order for someone to "cook" you, they have to be influential.

When you hold positions in various institutions, you have contacts. But I'm not saying who "cooked" me, I'm just asking questions that need to be answered.

You are accused together with three other people - actor Rosen Belov, a Greek model and a former French legionnaire. How and when did you meet them?

I have known Rosen Belov for several years. Anastasios was my lodger - he didn't have a place to live and I gave him the opportunity to live with me. Simeon and I have been friends for about two years. We are not people who see each other every day.

Can we clarify something more personal - do you have any concerns about talking about your sexual orientation?

I have never had a problem talking about it. I am homosexual - this is not a secret and never has been.

Part of the charges against you are for coercion and committing fornication against a 20-year-old boy, whom you made drink a liquid containing the so-called “rape drug“. What happened that night?

I cannot give details, as there is a pre-trial proceeding. It was an evening when we got together with friends. Rosen wrote to me asking if he could come, I said no problem. The boy came with him. It was a normal evening, nothing out of the ordinary.

Did you drink alcohol?

Yes, in normal quantities.

Were there any drugs?

I don't know of any. I didn't force anyone, nor did we commit the acts alleged. I saw this boy for the first time that day. I didn't know him. Later it became clear that this boy was a serious repeat offender. It turned out that he had just been released from prison after a 3.5-year sentence in England for four robberies that he committed within a few days.

Hasardjiev claims that the young man "stole 160 leva from the table in my apartment". "I found out about the missing money after my arrest. What he was doing on the neighbors' terrace - I have no idea. This is something he can explain. But he hid there for a few hours and after he was discovered by the neighbors - he started making up this story that he was raped and tied up, emphasized the former chairman of the National Patients' Organization.

He claims that he was raped, tied up and threatened.

These claims are not supported by evidence. We haven't touched it.

You say you didn't have drugs, but the police have entered your home several times and found substances.

I don't want to comment on the details of the investigation.

Do you define yourself as a drug user?

I have medical tests that can show it. In my youth, I experimented, like many people. But I'm not addicted.

There are also accusations of distributing pornographic materials and putting you at risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases.

This is the most offensive thing - talking about a person's health condition in public. I have documents that show my condition. All of this must be proven in court.

The indictment also mentions communication through a dating app and sending erotic photos.

Yes, it's about communicating with adults on a dating app. It's about personal photos sent by mutual consent.

If you were convicted tomorrow, how would you convince society of your innocence?

I declare that I did not do these things and I hope the court gets to the truth. If it proves otherwise, I will accept the decision.