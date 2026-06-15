Prime Minister Radev to attend opening ceremony of new production facilities in Shumen

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will be in Shumen today, the press service of the Council of Ministers announced, BTA reports. He will attend the official opening ceremony of new production facilities at the “Alkomet“ plant.

At the beginning of the month, Radev met with representatives of employer organizations in search of working solutions. The competitiveness of the domestic economy is of key importance for the sustainable development of the country and the Bulgarian government is open to dialogue, the Prime Minister said during the talks.

He emphasized that Bulgaria will insist that the funds under the new Competitiveness Fund reach the less developed member states, so as not to deepen the industrial and technological gap in Europe.