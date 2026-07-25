The audit of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev did not reveal any additional liabilities beyond what he declared. His income significantly exceeds his expenses, and all his funds are of proven origin, including those used to acquire property. This was announced by Anna Mitova, Director of the Communications Directorate at the NRA, to journalists in Burgas, quoted by Nova TV.

According to her, the audit report shows that the minister has no violations or additional liabilities. Demerdzhiev was subject to a tax audit for the period January 1, 2018 - December 31, 2023. It was assigned on June 17, 2024, following an order from the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. During the audit, the revenue agency analyzed all of Demerdzhiev's income, their declaration, his movable and immovable property, the manner of its acquisition, financial assets, participations in companies, bank accounts in the country and abroad, available cash, as well as possible loans, credits and trips abroad. The audit concluded with an audit report delivered on September 9, 2025, which had a zero result. The revenue agency also indicated that all taxes due were paid on time.

When asked whether the audit had established ownership of 114 properties, the NRA stated that they could not confirm the specific number, as they did not have the audit report. The agency emphasized only that all property was subject to inspection and the final conclusions remain unchanged - there are no violations, no additional obligations, and the origin of the funds has been proven.

In addition, data were presented from the joint control actions carried out during an action by the NRA and the “Customs“ Agency.

The National Revenue Agency reported that the summer control campaign along the Black Sea coast, which began on June 29, continues, with over 1,500 inspections carried out so far. 470 violations were found, which means that approximately every third inspected facility does not comply with tax legislation.

The most frequently found violations are failure to issue cash receipts, provision of non-fiscal notes resembling a cash receipt, as well as differences in cash availability. The inspectors found another 14 facilities without cash registers, seven commercial facilities issued false notes instead of fiscal receipts, and 10 employers did not submit to the National Revenue Agency the necessary information for the insurance of their employees.

811 commercial facilities were inspected in Burgas and the region, with violations found in 319 of them, which is more than 1/3 of all inspections. Nine locations were found to be without cash registers, and in seven cases customers received non-fiscal notes instead of cash receipts.

Since the beginning of the year, the National Revenue Agency has carried out over 27,000 inspections across the country, during which nearly 11,000 violations have been identified.

Under the Euro Adoption Act, the revenue agency has drawn up 1,550 acts for administrative violations, and about 700 penalty orders have already been issued for a total of 1.8 million euros.

Vasil Reizov from the “Customs“ Agency added that two violations under excise legislation have been found - lack of permits for holding tobacco products. Acts are pending.