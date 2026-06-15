The Prosecutor's Office must answer how important hospital directors are to the government. That is why the former Minister of Health, Prof. Hristo Hinkov, insisted to bTV, quoted by news.bg.

He explained that he had similar problems related to the heads of indebted hospitals receiving salaries higher than the prime minister. "At "Pirogov" Hospital for example, there were violations regarding public procurement and medicines, but in the end, the hospital director Valentin Dimitrov was retained," said Prof. Hinkov.

According to him, there should be a brake on this and directors of indebted hospitals should not receive such large salaries.

"It is outrageous for a hospital director to receive a salary of 40,000 euros. This shows that there is a violation of the law and abuse in state hospitals. Who allows these hospital directors to receive such salaries?", Prof. Hinkov wonders.

Prof. Hristo Hinkov also added that when he was at the Ministry of Health, there was a proposal from the then Finance Minister Assen Vassilev to introduce a salary cap in hospitals.

"This idea cannot be implemented, but the problem is that the hospital management receives such salaries. The hospital director should have a certain salary and the Minister of Health should fight to make it happen," the former Minister of Health urged.

He hopes that the new government will solve the problem with the boards of directors of state hospitals. The one who does the work is the executive director, and the other few people on the board of directors are in the "mimance", said Prof. Hristo Hinkov.