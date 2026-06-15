Motorcyclist dies in serious accident near Karlovo

A motorcyclist has lost his life in a serious road accident on the Podbalkanski road in the area of the Karlovo village of Rozino.

The accident occurred late last night on the main road I-6. According to initial data, the motorcycle driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside pole.

Police and ambulance teams were immediately sent to the scene after a report of the incident was filed. Despite the quick response of the medics, the motorcyclist died as a result of the serious injuries.

The causes of the accident are still being clarified. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and investigators are working to establish all the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.