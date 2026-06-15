Mihail Okoliyski: Greater transparency is needed for salaries and debts in state hospitals

The topic of the remuneration of directors of state hospitals has been placed so categorically on the public agenda for the first time. This was stated by the former acting Minister of Health, Assoc. Prof. Mihail Okoliyski on the air of the program “Crossroads“.

“For the first time, someone has boldly and decisively put on the agenda the topic of the large gap between the remuneration of specialists proven over the years and the directors, who often perform mainly administrative functions and receive many times higher salaries“, Okoliyski pointed out. He described the disclosure of data by Health Minister Katya Ivkova as a step in the right direction and called for additional measures for greater transparency in the system.

In his words, although the hospitals are registered as commercial companies, they work with public resources through the funds of the National Health Insurance Fund. “This is the money of Bulgarian citizens and much better financial discipline is needed“, he emphasized.

Okoliyski also drew attention to the accumulated debts in some medical institutions. According to him, the topic of debts often remains in the background, while hospitals continue to take out new loans. “It is forgotten that, for example, the “Pirogov“ hospital has serious debts. People are silent about the accumulated debts, and in the meantime, new loans are taken out“, he said.

The former minister believes that political will is necessary for real changes in the health system. “The government has a stable majority and should take concrete measures in this direction“, said Okoliyski. “It turns out that certain people in the administration received higher salaries than mine when I was a minister“, he commented.

Regarding the changes in the management of the National Health Insurance Fund, Okoliyski said that the replacement of the deputy governor is in the interest of society. “Alongside him, the governor of the fund also burned out and the time for change has obviously come“, he said.

Okoliyski also commented on the progress of the National Children's Hospital project. According to him, the likelihood of the medical facility being completed by 2028 is small, despite the initial estimates. “There were plans and deadlines, but I believe that the hospital will not be built by 2028. There is something that is slowing down the process“, he said.

According to him, upon taking office, he found that high fees were being paid to the company managing the project, while key issues surrounding the construction had not yet been resolved. “There are still no specific agreements with the electricity transmission companies, and it is necessary to start real work on the construction“, Okoliyski emphasized.

At the end of the conversation, he emphasized the importance of mental health and noted that Sofia is hosting a large-scale European forum on the topic. The event brings together psychiatric specialists, representatives of institutions and people with mental illnesses from all over Europe. “For the first time, the forum brings together over 260 participants from different European countries. A number of important topics related to mental health and the inclusion of people with mental disorders in public life will be discussed, Okoliyski added.

The conference starts on Thursday and will continue until Saturday.