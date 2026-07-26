Heavy traffic and RIA measures on Sunday

The summer tourist season is at its peak, which causes extremely intense traffic on the main roads and border crossings in the country. The official data of the responsible institutions to 7:44 on July 26, 2026 outline a busy and dynamic picture on the roads.

Border traffic: Queues at the border checkpoints “Kapitan Andreevo“, “Kalotina“ and “The Tower“

Travelers to neighboring countries should arm themselves with patience due to the increased tourist flow.

Turkey: According to the current bulletin of the General Directorate “Border Police“ Traffic is extremely heavy at the car exit at GCP “Captain Andreevo“ (mvr.bg/press).

According to the current bulletin of the General Directorate “Border Police“ Traffic is extremely heavy at the car exit at (mvr.bg/press). Serbia: The passage through The border crossing point “Kalotina“ is busy in both directions – both input and output.

The passage through is busy in both directions – both input and output. Greece: There is heavy traffic for passenger cars at the Kulata - Promahon Border Crossing Point . We remind you that only vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tons are allowed through the checkpoints “Makaza“, “Zlatograd“, “Ivaylovgrad“ and “Rudozem“ (bta.bg).

There is heavy traffic for passenger cars at the . We remind you that only vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tons are allowed through the checkpoints “Makaza“, “Zlatograd“, “Ivaylovgrad“ and “Rudozem“ (bta.bg). Romania: Traffic across the Danube Bridge at Ruse - Giurgiu is operating normally in both lanes after the recently completed renovation (vestnikstroitel.bg). Important warning: ferry platforms at Svishtov - Zimnich and Oryahovo – Becket have suspended operations for an indefinite period due to the critically low level of the Danube River (bgonair.bg).

Traffic across the Danube Bridge at is operating normally in both lanes after the recently completed renovation (vestnikstroitel.bg). Important warning: ferry platforms at and have suspended operations for an indefinite period due to the critically low level of the Danube River (bgonair.bg). North Macedonia: Passing through all points is calm and traffic is of normal intensity.

API Emergency Measures: Stop for TIRs on Sunday

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency introduces temporary traffic reorganization in order to ease traffic and increase safety.

Truck Restriction: Today, July 26, 2026 (Sunday), from 3:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons on key routes is suspended (api.bg). The restriction affects trucks traveling on the Trakia Motorway in the section from Sofia to Burgas, as well as on the I-1 road from Simitli to the Kulata Border Checkpoint (offnews.bg).

Today, the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons on key routes is suspended (api.bg). The restriction affects trucks traveling on the Trakia Motorway in the section from Sofia to Burgas, as well as on the I-1 road from Simitli to the Kulata Border Checkpoint (offnews.bg). Alternative routes: Drivers of blocked TIRs can use the Sub-Balkan Road I-6 as an alternative to the AM “Trakia“. For the direction to Greece, the route via Gotse Delchev (road II-19 and III-198) is recommended (ofae.gr). The ban does not apply to trucks transporting perishable food, live animals or dangerous goods.

Drivers of blocked TIRs can use the Sub-Balkan Road I-6 as an alternative to the AM “Trakia“. For the direction to Greece, the route via Gotse Delchev (road II-19 and III-198) is recommended (ofae.gr). The ban does not apply to trucks transporting perishable food, live animals or dangerous goods. Upcoming repairs: The RIA informs that next week (from July 28 to 30) between 8:00 and 15:00 the organization on the Struma Motorway will change. in the Kyustendil district for the installation of metal structures, with traffic being redirected only to the overtaking lane (bta.bg).

Black statistics of the Traffic Police and extraordinary incidents

The summary of the Ministry of Interior and the Traffic Police reports a difficult traffic situation and an increase in incidents compared to the previous year.

Current accidents: In the early hours of the day (around 2:51 a.m.) an accident was registered on the I-5 Haskovo road – Kardzhali (at km 303 in the area of the poultry farm). Traffic is temporarily carried out in two directions in one lane and is regulated on site by the “Traffic Police“ (api.bg).

In the early hours of the day (around 2:51 a.m.) an accident was registered on the I-5 Haskovo road – Kardzhali (at km 303 in the area of the poultry farm). Traffic is temporarily carried out in two directions in one lane and is regulated on site by the “Traffic Police“ (api.bg). Statistics for the day: According to current data from the Ministry of Interior, over the past 24 hours, 33 minor and 1 serious traffic accidents have been registered on the territory of the Ministry of Interior with one injured (mvr.bg/press). Overall, a negative trend has been observed for the country in recent days – When compared to the actual data for the same period in 2025, in 2026, 30 more deaths on the roads are reported (mvr.bg/press).

According to current data from the Ministry of Interior, over the past 24 hours, 33 minor and 1 serious traffic accidents have been registered on the territory of the Ministry of Interior with one injured (mvr.bg/press). Overall, a negative trend has been observed for the country in recent days – When compared to the actual data for the same period in 2025, in 2026, 30 more deaths on the roads are reported (mvr.bg/press). Road control: The TOLL system continues to send automatic data to the traffic police for dangerous maneuvers. For the last 23 days only, 2673 prohibited overtakings by heavy goods vehicles, which makes an average of 116 violations per day (fakti.bg).

Summary of the fire department and conditions for tourism