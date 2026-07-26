The Minister of Economy: "Lukoil Neftokhim does not process Russian oil

The "Lukoil Neftokhim" refinery does not process Russian oil and has not violated the terms of the current sanctions regimes. This was stated by the Minister of Economy Alexander Pulev to BNT.

He pointed out that after the US decision to extend the postponement of sanctions related to the assets of "Lukoil" by another month, the Bulgarian side has already submitted the necessary documents for the extension of the derogation.

"We submitted the necessary documents, together with experts from the Ministry of Energy. We had a number of meetings on the topic, official and unofficial. I believe that on the part of the Bulgarian government, through the institute of the special commercial manager, we are categorically at every moment complied with the requirements of the derogation", said Pulev.

The minister noted that after legislative changes, the Minister of Economy now has access to information about the refinery's supplies and he has taken advantage of this right.

"I saw the portfolio of suppliers. Each of the companies meets the requirements, so we have not been in violation at any time", he said.

According to him, the analyses of the activities of the previous special commercial manager are still awaited, and an international audit is also forthcoming.

Pulev also announced that "Progressive Bulgaria" has introduced changes to the Petroleum Products Act, with which the "Lukoil" facilities will be designated as facilities of national strategic importance.

"If the refinery stops working tomorrow and Russian owners come in, sanctions will knock on the door. Then we will have no choice but to we are entering an explanatory regime. We will not have control over these companies", the minister said.

On the topic of the project with the German defense concern "Rheinmetall" Pulev said that the government is starting negotiations "from a blank slate", since, according to him, there are currently no agreements that would protect Bulgarian interests.

"At the moment, there is absolutely no agreement that would protect Bulgarian interests and show project readiness," he said.

The minister specified that 130 million leva have already been transferred to VMZ - Sopot, but the inspection revealed serious structural deficits in the project. According to him, the necessary financing has not been provided, and the initially planned investment of 400 million euros has subsequently increased to nearly 700 million euros.

"The Bulgarian state's debt is about 1.5 billion leva, and behind it are only 180 million leva in budgetary guarantees, which unfortunately are only on paper", said Pulev.

He accused the previous administration of using "cynical and simulative" accounting operations, claiming that 180 million leva were transferred from the central budget to VMZ in the form of a capital increase, and were subsequently returned as a dividend.

"A series of accounting transactions that has two main goals - to deceive our European partners that there is initial capital provided for the investment, and to deceive Bulgarian citizens through accounting tricks. We will not use such accounting tricks and we will not manipulate Bulgarian citizens," said the minister.