Experts scanned the illegal city near Varna with a drone

Experts from the National Center for Geospatial Research and Technologies at Sofia University conducted a complete laser scan with a drone of the illegal city in the area of “Baba Alino“ near Varna. The data will show the parameters of the construction and how the territory there has changed. The area was photographed in a 3D model with an accuracy of 2-3 centimeters. The study covers an area of about 500 acres, reports BNT.

It is an initiative of the Chamber of Architects in Varna, who will analyze the data and in a month will report which sites have been illegally built. The results will also be provided to the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.

Prof. Steliyan Dimitrov, Director of the National Center for Geospatial Research and Technology at Sofia University: “We will have a complete digital model of the entire territory. We will be able to digitally remove the vegetation and see absolutely all the objects that have been built by man within this territory.“

Arch. Marin Velchev, Regional College in Varna of the Chamber of Architects in Bulgaria:

“In addition to photographing the building stock, the roads, infrastructure, everything on the terrain that has been built will also be photographed. And so we will compare what existed and what is newly built."