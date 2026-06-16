"KUB" Corporation: The allegations that Blagomir Kotsev was not aware of our projects sound cynical

The "KUB" Corporation has come out with an official position after the many questions on the case of the "illegal city" in the "Baba Alino" area, Nova TV reports. KUB accuses Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev of manipulation and is categorical that he was fully aware of the construction of the residential complex. The company also claims that all its activities are fully confirmed by official documents and permits, coordinated with the authorities

Here is the entire position of the "KUB" Corporation on the case:

In recent days, a real campaign to discredit our company has been unfolding in the information space. Publications built not on facts and documents, but on rumors and outright manipulations, including by Mr. Blagomir Kotsev. He willingly refers to the words of Irina Grib, who presents herself as a journalist from Ukraine.

All the activities of the company "KUB" in 2023-2026 are fully confirmed by official documents, permits, agreements and official correspondence with state and municipal authorities. This can be easily verified.

Especially cynical are the claims that Mr. Blagomir Kotsev "was not aware" of the projects of the company "KUB" or that decisions were made without his participation.

This is a lie. All documents were issued precisely during his term of office and with his knowledge. Attempts to present the situation as if large-scale projects were implemented behind the backs of the municipal leadership are not only untrue - they are absurd.

The story of the renovation of "Sava Radulov" and "Georgi Boev" streets deserves special attention. This project was presented to the public as a merit of the municipal authorities and the result of "other sources of financing".

However, it is enough to look at Blagomir Kotsev's public publications from June 2025, in which he announced that "alternative sources of financing" had been found for the renovation of several streets in Varna. The facts show that the renovation of "Sava Radulov" and "Georgi Boev" streets was financed by the company "KUB" with its own funds. There are contracts, estimates, invoices and payment documents that certify the activities carried out and the expenses incurred.

Therefore, the completely logical question arises: why is the origin of the funds being kept secret today and who actually implemented this infrastructure project? The society has the right to receive a clear and honest answer based on facts and documents.

All permits have been obtained in accordance with the legislation and established procedures. We are not a political organization. We are not an "enclave" or a "criminal group".

We are a professional investment company that builds housing, invests in the development of territories, creates jobs and modern urban infrastructure. Our result is real homes, objects put into operation. We have invested our own funds in our projects and have trusted local experts and municipal and state authorities.

Regarding the allegations of Irina Grib - Odessa blogger Irina Grib, known for a series of scandals and "black PR", refers to allegedly made statements by the owner of the "KUB" company. We are forced to reveal the truth. Oleg Nevzorov has never spoken about "special ties" that allow circumventing the law. It is always just a matter of normal working interaction of business with state authorities within the framework of current legislation. This is exactly how every major investor works. An attempt to present legal cooperation with the authorities as something criminal is a conscious and unscrupulous manipulation.

Our position is clear and unchanging: We are not afraid of the facts. We are ready to provide them.

Society deserves the whole truth.