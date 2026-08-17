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Meteorite found near Montana

Meteorite found near Montana

The alien stone is of impressive dimensions

Aug 17, 2026 14:41 32

Meteorite found near Montana - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A meteorite was found near Montana. It was presented during the National Convention of Gold Prospectors and Metal Detecting Enthusiasts.

The alien stone is of impressive dimensions. It was found in a mountainous area around the city. A metal detector “XP DEUS II” was used.

Such finds are extremely rare, Kiril Stamenov from the Bulgarian Association of Gold and Meteorite Prospectors told NOVA. He specified that the stone is about to be examined, certified and entered in the official bulletins.

Initial analyses indicate a high nickel content, which is one of the indicators of origin.


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