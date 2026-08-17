Meteorite found near Montana

A meteorite was found near Montana. It was presented during the National Convention of Gold Prospectors and Metal Detecting Enthusiasts.

The alien stone is of impressive dimensions. It was found in a mountainous area around the city. A metal detector “XP DEUS II” was used.

Such finds are extremely rare, Kiril Stamenov from the Bulgarian Association of Gold and Meteorite Prospectors told NOVA. He specified that the stone is about to be examined, certified and entered in the official bulletins.

Initial analyses indicate a high nickel content, which is one of the indicators of origin.