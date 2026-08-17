Milena Milotinova: Leveling of the terrain around the "Arena Burgas" for "Eurovision 2027" begins

The preparation of the terrain around the "Arena Burgas" for hosting the "Eurovision 2027" has already begun. Heavy equipment is piled up at the site that is about to be leveled, announced the General Director of the Bulgarian National Television Milena Milotinova during a press conference in the Municipality of Burgas, quoted by bTV.

“This morning during the tour we saw the heavy equipment already piled up at the site that is about to be leveled“, said Milotinova. She explained that the leveling is necessary so that the terrain can be used for mobile television stations and the equipment that will be needed for the realization of the production show.

Milotinova recalled that last Thursday a working meeting was held at the Bulgarian National Television with Mayor Dimitar Nikolov and part of his team. It was then agreed to begin work on preparing the terrain, writes BTA.

„We can say that we are even ahead of schedule, which is a good test for the start of the work“, said Milotinova.

Mayor Dimitar Nikolov confirmed that the municipality has already started other construction and installation activities that are within its responsibility and do not depend on the final requirements of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and BNT.



„We are currently laying power lines, doing public works that are not related to the requirements of the EBU and BNT. For everything else, I am extremely disciplined and will fully comply with what people with many years of experience want“, said Nikolov.

„Let's not forget that there are many cities that have hosted “Eurovision“ and were not capitals and are commensurate with the population of Burgas and the Burgas region“, he added and commented that the people who have been behind the organization of the event for years guarantee that if their rules are strictly followed, the success will be phenomenal.



“I will put a lot of energy into this. I know the capabilities of my team in detail and I will squeeze them like lemons. I have already stopped the team's vacations. I said to limit them in terms of birthdays, anniversaries and family celebrations and I thank them for their understanding“, Nikolov also said.

He explained that he is currently also complying with a confidentiality clause, because of which he cannot comment on all additional locations. According to him, talks are currently underway about the port, the central city area and the spaces in the Sea Garden. Nikolov pointed out that some of the preparatory activities are already underway, but the final distribution of the zones and specific solutions will be presented after the finalization of the talks with the EBU and BNT, which can be expected towards the end of September.

Milena Milotinova added that the real joint work of BNT and the Municipality of Burgas begins now. After the meeting with the media, an online meeting is planned between the Municipality team and the BNT team, including the specialists responsible for the show.