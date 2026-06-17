Parliament discusses freezing MP salaries

The MPs will discuss whether to freeze their salaries and stop their automatic indexation every three months. The proposal comes from "Progressive Bulgaria".

It is planned that the basic monthly salary of MPs in the 52nd National Assembly will be fixed at the amount of three average monthly salaries in the public sector. This practically means 4236 euros, which is the level for March according to the NSI data.

It is also proposed to terminate the previously planned recalculation of the amount of salaries every three months. In the motivations of the submitters from "Progressive Bulgaria" It is written that with "the adoption of these changes, the National Assembly will give a clear signal for responsible, fair and transparent management of public funds".

The agenda of the National Assembly also includes a discussion of the first reading of amendments to the Law on the Ministry of Internal Affairs. They allow the Directorate General of Border Police to issue an order to remove and block access to terrorist content on the Internet.

As a measure to limit the threats from unmanned aerial vehicles in border areas, the Directorate General of Border Police receives powers to monitor the border and specific security activities in the public areas of airports and their perimeters. It will also be able to request the receipt and processing of passenger reservation data in order to prevent and detect crimes related to human and goods trafficking and illegal migration.

The deputies will also elect the composition of the permanent delegations of the National Assembly to international organizations.

The weekly agenda also includes a final ruling on the government's request for the possibility of drawing up to 3.8 billion euros of new debt. The item is expected to be considered on Thursday.