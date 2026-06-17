Civil society organizations close the border with North Macedonia on Sunday

Several non-governmental organizations have announced that this Sunday, June 21, they will organize a two-hour demonstration at the three border crossings between Bulgaria and North Macedonia in protest against what they define as the ongoing pressure on people with Bulgarian identity in our southwestern neighbor.

The initiative is from the associations “Kuberovy voin“ and “Macedonia Foundation“, which are calling on citizens to join the event. It will take place between 11:00 and 13:00 at the border crossings Gyueshevo – Deve Bair, Stanke Lisichkovo – Delchevo and Zlatarevo – Novo Selo.

According to the organizers, the action is coordinated with Bulgarian institutions and aims to send a clear signal to the authorities in Skopje regarding cases that they define as discrimination, violence and judicial pressure against representatives of the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia.

In their address, they point out the cases of Iva Mihaylova from Kocani, Dragi Karov from Veles and Ljubcho Georgievski from Bitola, who according to them are among the people affected by repressive actions in recent months.

Additional tension was also caused by yesterday's incident, in which cars used by the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Skopje were set on fire.

The organizers emphasize that they do not intend to interrupt traffic for a longer period, as the chosen two-hour blockade is rather symbolic in nature and aims to express public solidarity with the Bulgarians in North Macedonia.