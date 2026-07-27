Assoc. Prof. Tatyana Burudzhieva: Iliana Yotova has been in an election campaign for a long time

Iliyana Yotova has practically started her election campaign long before officially announcing her candidacy for president. This was commented on by political scientist Assoc. Prof. Tatyana Burudzhieva in the program “The Live Day“ on NOVA NEWS. “Frequent meetings with citizens and her active presence at public events were a clear sign of the upcoming candidacy”, the expert believes.

According to her, the support of the BSP was expected, and Yotova will also seek support from other political forces. “The BSP is in such an electoral situation in which it is clear that their candidate is not the candidate who will win the elections. "More serious party support is needed," Burudzhieva said.

According to her, Yotova is following Prime Minister Radev's political strategy. Burudzhieva believes that the current president will also receive support from other parties, including the MRF. However, according to her, this could create political difficulties, since a presidential candidate cannot afford to reject specific groups of voters.

Regarding the upcoming presidential race, Burudzhieva believes that Yotova's strongest opponent will be a candidate who manages to clearly distinguish himself from the current head of state. "The winning candidate is the one who can convince voters that he is everything that Radev is not," she said. According to her analysis, the chances of the right depend on whether GERB and PP-DB will manage to unite around a common candidate.