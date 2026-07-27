Minister Shishkov: The lift being built in Pamporovo is illegal

The construction of the new four-seater lift in the Pamporovo resort is in violation of the Forestry Act and construction will be stopped. This was stated in an interview with TravelNews by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, who announced that the prosecutor's office will also be contacted in the case. The project involves replacing the existing single-seater lift between the areas of “Malina“ and “Studenets“ with a new four-seater lift. The project includes the replacement of 11 of the 23 pillars along the route.

Shishkov explained that a facility is being built that does not represent a simple replacement of an existing single-seater lift. According to him, a construction permit has been issued, but the project goes beyond what is permissible under current legislation. “A lift is being built in Pamporovo that is outside the norms of the Forestry Act. Yes, a construction permit has been issued. It's just that some colleague - the chief architect in Smolyan - allowed himself to do it“, commented Shishkov.

The minister explained that the new facility differs significantly from the previous one and cannot be defined as a simple modernization. He emphasized that the old lift is a single-seater, while the new one is a four-seater, which, according to him, makes it a new facility within the meaning of the law. “The lift has completely new steps, a brand new facility that has nothing to do with replacement. The old one has one seat, and the new one is a four-seater lift, which makes it illegal under the Forestry Act“, explained Shishkov.

He recently stopped the construction of the lift in the Malyovitsa region due to suspicions of violations of legal requirements.

However, “Pamporovo“ AD categorically rejects the allegations of illegal construction. The company's executive director Stefan Prisadov stated that all necessary procedures have been completed and coordinated with the competent institutions. “All procedures have been completed and complied with. They have been coordinated with the competent institutions, including the RDNSK – Smolyan and Smolyan Municipality“, Prisadov pointed out.

According to him, the project represents a replacement of an existing facility, while preserving the route, the location of the pillars and the foundations. According to him, the Forestry Act has been fully complied with, and the new lift is being built on the existing infrastructure.

The case once again puts on the agenda the issue of the need to modernize ski facilities in Bulgaria and the restrictions that the current legislation places on investments in winter tourism. On this occasion, Minister Shishkov announced to TravelNews that the ruling party “Progressive Bulgaria“ is preparing significant changes to the Forestry Act, which would allow the replacement of outdated lifts and tows in Bulgarian winter resorts and create a clearer regulatory framework for the development of ski infrastructure. "We are in the final phase, and the amendments will be submitted to the National Assembly within 2-3 weeks," said Shishkov. On this occasion, a working meeting was held today with the Minister of Agriculture Plamen Abrovski, the Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov, including deputies from the Bulgarian National Assembly and experts.