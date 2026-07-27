This year's budget will be implemented over a period of five months. Most of the year has passed, and with extension laws. It is like an equalization account of “Toplofikatsia” - it does not matter whether it is bad or good, it is what it is. This was said on the air of “Denyat na Zievo” on NOVA NEWS, the Chairman of the Management Board of the Bulgarian Industrial Chamber Dobri Mitrev.

In recent years, we have witnessed a budget policy that is inconsistent with the Public Finance Law, he believes. According to him, the deficit at the end of the year will not be 5.7%, as it will be reduced by the Ministry of Finance. Mitrev also believes that it is possible to provide for reserves in case of need in view of the current political situation.

Regarding the external debt, the expert is of the opinion that by the end of the year, if the state manages well with the money under the PVP and defense programs, it is not necessary to assume it in full as stipulated in the Law.

The Chairman of the Management Board of the Bulgarian Industrial Chamber is of the opinion that the president has no reason to veto the state's budget plan. Mitrev believes that the length of service should be calculated on the basis of working hours, so the fact that a 4-hour working day will now carry 10 days of leave and half a year of service is not a problem. He pointed out that the minimum wage had already been increased by 12% from January 1 this year and this applies to the entire 2026, i.e. there is no freezing of the formula.

Mitrev also commented on the deployment of American aircraft at the "Bezmer" airport. He does not believe that the conflict in Iran will have an impact on Bulgaria, but was categorical that the war has an impact on fuel prices. According to him, a drop in oil prices cannot be expected in the near future, as this will affect higher prices for goods, services and people's purchasing power.