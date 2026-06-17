Lunch on the Black Sea Coast: From sprat for 3 euros to lobster for 160 euros

With the start of the active summer season, prices on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast have once again become the subject of lively comments on social networks. Tourists are posting receipts and videos from restaurants, and one of the latest videos - for a portion of squid for 18 euros in Nessebar - has collected thousands of views and reactions.

A team from “Hello, Bulgaria“ on Nova TV checked on site how much some of the most sought-after summer foods cost - sprat, squid, mussels, soups and seafood. The first stop is Burgas and the popular beach restaurants, known as “traps”. They assure that they have kept their prices so as not to lose their regular customers.

“Beer is 2.10 euros, fish soup is 3.20 euros - it has only increased in price by 10 cents. Tsatsa, beer and fries cost 6 euros“, explained Ani Valekova, manager of a beach trap.

In these establishments, the most popular are the classic summer combinations - a cold drink, fish soup and sprat. A portion of fish on the beach in Burgas can be found for about 3 euros. Some tourists admit that it is the more unpretentious establishments by the sea that are preferred because of their more affordable prices. Others, however, are already feeling the price increase. “The euro is a problem, prices are going up“, commented a tourist from the UK.

However, the differences between establishments are significant. While in a Burgas tavern, fish soup is just over 3 euros, in higher-class restaurants, seafood soup is already offered for around 4 euros. In some beach bars in Sozopol, the price of tarator can reach 9 euros.

According to customers, the choice depends mostly on the tourists' capabilities and expectations. In Sozopol, sprat is 12 euros, mussels in bread are around 15 euros, while here sprat is 3 euros, mussels - around 4 euros.

For others, the higher price is justified if the place offers a good atmosphere, service and a feeling of relaxation. “There are no memories of the money saved. It's nice to relax from time to time“, shares a tourist.

The next stop is Nessebar. There you can actually find portions of squid at prices from 11 to 13 euros, and peeled shrimps reach almost 17 euros. However, the old town, ancient Messambria and its status as a UNESCO site continue to attract many tourists.

„It's the same as last year. We were here then, now the prices seem the same to me. No problem - euros or levs, it's the same for us“, says a tourist from the Czech Republic.

Ukrainian tourists also point out that Bulgaria remains a preferred destination due to its proximity, but they compare prices and quality with other countries in the region. „If I compare prices and quality, Montenegro is more beautiful, and the prices are similar“, comments a tourist from Ukraine.

Further north, in Sveti Vlas, prices now depend entirely on the category of the establishment and the products offered. Irish tourists, for example, find Bulgaria significantly more affordable than their homeland.

„The prices here are very good. Cigarettes and alcohol are very expensive here. A pack of cigarettes at home costs 16 euros, and here - about 4 euros, "says a tourist from Ireland.

However, in high-end restaurants, the menu can reach completely different values. A portion of lobster, for example, is offered for about 160 euros, with the establishment explaining that the delivery price of the specialty is about 80 euros per piece.

“We try to meet all the wishes of customers - regardless of whether they are wealthier or not. All guests are equally important to us“, commented Nikolay Ivanov, a restaurant manager. The tourism industry summarizes that there are now offers for every budget on the Black Sea coast - from sprat and beer for a few euros to luxurious seafood for hundreds. And the choice depends on what experience the tourist is looking for and how much he is willing to pay for it.