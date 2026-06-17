Constanta Rangelova: It will take three to six months to restore the old fuel prices

A 10 euro change in the price of a barrel is approximately a 6 cent change in the price of the column, assuming that there is no change between the premium for gasoline and crude oil. Europe has been hit hard by the decline in diesel fuel exports from the East. This was stated to Nova TV by Constanta Rangelova, an energy expert.

She explained that it will take months to restore the fuel situation.

„The long-term effect is from the reduction in the amount of oil in various warehouses - the stock level fell to some of the lowest levels. "We are largely starting from scratch," Rangelova added.

When asked how many months it would take to reach pre-war prices, she said: "Under the best conditions - opening the strait and normalization - it would take three to six months."