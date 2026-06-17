“Politico”: Bulgaria opposes parts of the 21st package of sanctions against Russia

“Bulgaria has announced that it opposes parts of the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia, according to two diplomats”. This is what the Brussels-based publication “Politico” writes today.

EU countries are currently discussing the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, which the EC presented on June 9.

The sanctions cover areas such as energy, financial services, cryptocurrencies and trade. For the first time, a ban on entry into the EU of Russian military personnel who participated in the aggression against Ukraine is being proposed.