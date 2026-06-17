BMA: Hospitals are working under financial pressure

For the sustainable development of a hospital, salary costs should not exceed 55-60% of its budget.

However, in some medical institutions this share reaches 100%.

That is why the Bulgarian Medical Union has been insisting on the introduction of effective preventive control for years.

This was stated by the Chairman of the BMA, Dr. Nikolay Brunzalov, in the studio of "The Day Begins" on BNT.

He stressed that hospital directors do not determine their own remuneration, but that it is formed in accordance with the Public Enterprises Act, which includes specific criteria such as the scale of the managed structure and the degree of responsibility.

According to him, the high salaries cited cannot compensate for the accumulated debts of medical institutions. According to him, the main problem is the chronic underfunding of hospital care and the lack of adequate assessment of medical work when determining the prices of clinical pathways.

“It is easy to claim that directors are embezzling funds, but such suggestions are often used as an argument against ensuring a sufficient budget for healthcare. We insist on full transparency and that the funds from the health insurance of Bulgarian citizens go to the NHIF budget“, Dr. Brunzalov also stated.

He warned that there is serious tension in the system due to uncertainty about funding. According to him, half the year has passed without an adopted budget, which is making the work of all medical institutions difficult. “There is no hospital that I have visited that is not experiencing financial difficulties”, said the chairman of the Bulgarian Medical Association.