Without debate and with an absolute majority, the deputies froze their salaries. 193 members of parliament supported the proposal of the chairman of the PG of "Progressive Bulgaria" Petar Vitanov for a change in the rules of procedure of the National Assembly.

Thus, the current mechanism for automatic recalculation of MPs' salaries every three months was discontinued and a more transparent and predictable approach was introduced, consistent with the general policy on income in the public sector.

With the adopted changes, the basic monthly salary of MPs will be fixed at the amount of three average monthly salaries of employees under employment and service relationships in the public sector, according to data from the National Statistical Institute from March 2026. The salaries will be received by bank transfer.