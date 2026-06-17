Two killed, three injured in head-on crash near Avramovo

Two people died and three were injured after a serious head-on crash near Avramovo. This was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Blagoevgrad.

On June 16, at around 2:30 p.m. on road II-84 between the villages of Cherna Mesta and Avramovo, a truck “Volkswagen Transporter“ with a trailer attached, driven by a 44-year-old man from the village of Mosomishte, on a right turn partially entered the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a passenger car “Opel Astra“, driven by a 45-year-old man from the village of Konarsko.

The driver of the passenger car and a 56-year-old passenger from the village of Smolevo died in the accident.

Three women traveling in the passenger car “Opel“ were injured, with the 23-year-old suffering from chest injuries, a fracture of the humerus and a fracture of a spinal vertebra, the 52-year-old suffering from a fracture of the humerus and forearm, and the 55-year-old suffering from a fracture of the hip.

The driver of the truck was tested for alcohol and narcotics with technical means, which are negative. The Blagoevgrad Police Department has been notified of the case and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.