"Progressive Bulgaria" proposes Dr. Assen Medzhidiev for Deputy Governor of the Health Fund

„Progressive Bulgaria“ has proposed Dr. Assen Medzhidiev for Deputy Governor of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). The nomination has been announced on the website of the National Assembly, BTA reports.

Last week, the parliament unanimously adopted the procedural rules on the terms and order for proposing candidates for Deputy Governor of the NHIF, the presentation and public disclosure of the documents and their hearing in the Health Committee, as well as the procedure for election by the National Assembly. The procedural rules are for the election of a second Deputy Governor of the Fund, in accordance with the Health Insurance Act, said Georgi Iliev, Deputy Chairman of the Health Committee. He explained that the term for the election of a second deputy governor within the meaning of the law adopted in 2025 expired on November 5 last year and this procedure is now underway. The mandate of the deputy governor is five years.

Dr. Assen Medzhidiev graduated from medicine in 1994 and has many years of practice as an ENT specialist and bronchoscopist. He has worked in large hospitals such as UMBAL “St. Anna“ and UMBALSM “Pirogov“. He created and headed the first department of ENT diseases in “Pirogov“. He has completed specializations in Germany, Berlin; at the University Hospital “Charite“ - rhinoseptoplasty, Croatia, Zagreb; at the University Hospital, Switzerland, Bern - endoscopic surgery of the nose and sinuses. In 2010 he graduated in health management. He headed a department and initiated national programs such as “Children's Health - Pirogov“. He was the acting Minister of Health (2022 -2023).