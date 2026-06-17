“Democratic Bulgaria” called on the ruling party to remove Asen Medzhidiev as deputy governor of the NHIF and propose a real reformer VIDEO

“The nomination of “Progressive Bulgaria” of Dr. Asen Medzhidiev as deputy governor of the NHIF, who was the head of Momchil Mavrov and who first sent him to the treasury as head of supervision, is the sign that one person on the facade is being replaced by another person on the facade, and most likely the schemes will continue in the same way behind the scenes.” This was stated by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Bozhidar Bozhanov to journalists on the sidelines of the parliament.

On behalf of “Democratic Bulgaria” he called on the ruling party “to withdraw this candidacy and propose a real reformer who, in this difficult situation with the budget, in their words, will make sure that the NHIF is not drained, and not to send another manager who will turn a blind eye to certain schemes.”

Momchil Mavrov, whose resignation as deputy governor of the NHIF was requested by “Democratic Bulgaria” and subsequently submitted, is a member of Asen Medzhidiev's team at the Ministry of Health. It was during this position that he entered the management of the NHIF, and later became the deputy governor of the Fund.

Mavrov was the head of the political cabinet of Asen Medzhidiev, when Medzhidiev was the acting Minister of Health in the cabinet of Galab Donev. It was Medzhidiev who invited him to head his cabinet.

Subsequently, while he was the head of Medzhidiev's cabinet, Momchil Mavrov was also appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the NHIF as a representative of the state. Thus, he entered the management of the Fund precisely during the period in which Medzhidiev headed the acting Ministry of Health.

Bozhanov is categorical that Dr. Medzhidiev is certainly not a reformer. Because during his time as acting health minister in the cabinet of Galab Donev, directors of certain hospitals received salaries of half a million leva per year, and there is evidence of the purchase of medical equipment at inflated prices for 227 million leva. “The governors have the full majority to make proposals for the management of the Fund, our role as the opposition is to monitor whether a change in the model is made or a regrouping is made”, said Bozanov.

The co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” reminded that the NHIF now has two deputy governors by law due to the need to satisfy coalition balances in the past. “We will propose that one deputy governor remain, because now there is no need for coalition balances and posts, there is no need for so many posts for people who ultimately put umbrellas over one or another scheme”, said Bozhidar Bozhanov.