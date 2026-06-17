See the correct answers: Seventh graders retold a work by Hristo Rayanov

„Assen eagerly took the page from the quaestor. Finally! Twenty-five questions about the Roman Empire, for which he had been preparing all summer“.

This is the beginning of the text by the writer and screenwriter Hristo Rayanov, which seventh graders retold today at the national external assessment in Bulgarian language and literature. They had to write a detailed retelling on behalf of the hero of the unstudied work “Question No. 18“.

Traditionally, the students also listened to a recording of the text, and this year it was read by the actress Gergana Stoyanova.

The task, which required formulating a thesis or antithesis, was from the story “Mowers“ by Elin Pelin. The seventh graders had to explain in a few sentences what Lazo's words to Blagolazha imply: “Why do you care about these strange things you tell me?“

The exam for seventh graders started at 9:00 and was held in 1,637 schools across the country.

See the correct answers here.