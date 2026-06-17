Minko Petrov, who was detained in the operation against the Kalashnitsi gang: I was raped by a prostitute I love

I was raped by a prostitute I love. This is Svetla Vasileva. We lived together for 1 year, but she did not want to prostitute herself. That's why I moved her luggage out of my apartment building. She called me 4 days ago asking for help, I found her an apartment and there they detained me from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Prevention. This is what Minko Petrov, who is among the accused in the operation against the Kalashnitsi, told the Sofia District Court, revealed to "24 Chasa".

The man has been held accountable for transporting women who were going to prostitute themselves, as well as for hitting two police officers.

Petrov said that he drives Maxim - an illegal taxi. As such, he drove all kinds of people. He explained that only Svetla Vasileva testified that he drove women. The prosecutor in the case indicated that there was evidence that Petrov took money from the transport. He referred only to Vasileva's testimony and indicated that other witnesses had yet to be questioned. After the hearing, the prosecutor explained that the amounts were between 50 and 60 euros.

After his plea, Petrov stated that he also drove the prosecutor. In his explanations, he had previously omitted this. He indicated that he had paid him and asked why, if he was a pimp, he would drive a taxi illegally. He explained that the police knocked out 3 of his teeth, and even showed 2 missing ones. According to him, this is how two of the anti-mafia officers from the GDBOP who detained him received their injuries - one hit him, and while doing so, he unintentionally hit his colleague.