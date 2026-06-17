The Directorate for Construction Control has found three transformer substations on the territory of the Baba Alino area near Varna

The Regional Directorate for National Construction Control (RDNSK) has found the presence of three transformer substations on the territory of the Baba Alino area near Varna, the Regional Administration in the city announced.

The comprehensive inspection for the presence of illegal construction in this area was initiated by the Regional Governor Mario Smrkov.

The response of the Directorate for Construction Control, signed by its director Eng. Petar Moskov, states that an inspection was carried out and a letter was sent to “Electrorazpredelenie Sever“ AD with a request for additional information.

RDNSK adds that the energy company must specify in which year the substations were connected to the network, by providing data on the permits for their use, the investment projects, the issued construction permits, the certificate of commissioning, the time of installation and the number of meters installed in the area.

The company's response with the requested information should be provided within five working days.