Ombudsman: Politicians are again trying to "dirty" the Ombudsman institution. It is independent

Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva sent a statement to the Speaker of the National Assembly regarding the unified bill on amendments and supplements to the Law on the Judiciary.

In her statement, she objects to the proposal to include the Ombudsman among the entities that can initiate a procedure for the early release of the Prosecutor General.

„This is another list in which politicians are trying to include the Ombudsman institution, which for me means that this is another attempt for it to "dirty itself," she said in „Face to Face“ on bTV Velislava Delcheva.

“I have been a candidate for acting prime minister all the time and now it suddenly turns out that I am a candidate to push the prosecutor general as well. This is absolutely unacceptable for several reasons“, she said.

“In Bulgaria there are three branches of government that are separated, but at the same time they control each other. The Ombudsman institution is independent and outside this troika, so I see no reason to closely monitor the actions of the Prosecutor General“, Delcheva also said.

“The Ombudsman institution cannot investigate or control the judiciary in any way“, she was categorical.

The problem is that the benefits for children with disabilities have not been updated for three years, the Ombudsman said.

“Currently, these benefits are within 600 euros. On top of that, children with the most severe disabilities are being deprived of around 190 euros for the fact that they need a personal assistant“, explained Velislava Delcheva.

She called on the deputies to take into account that these benefits need updating and to remove this condition.

“In most cases, these personal assistants are the parents. They have no other income, and on top of that, we are taking these 190 euros from them. I am categorical that 600 euros is absolutely insufficient“, said the ombudsman.

“Civil liability for motorcyclists has increased between 60% and 80%, and we only received an explanation for about 30%. The Financial Supervision Commission has once again committed to making legislative amendments, which I will closely monitor and I hope will take into account some of the good practices in European countries," the Ombudsman said.

She gave an example of seasonal insurance, which she said has existed in the Bulgarian Insurance Code since 2016.

“It is inexplicable why no insurer offers such insurance. It exists on paper, but in practice it is not offered“, Delcheva explained.