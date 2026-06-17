Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev said that increased control on the roads continues throughout the country through patrols, equipment and line control.

He stressed that in Plovdiv they are including new approaches in the fight against the war on the roads.

According to him, risky events on the road have been prevented within the last 24 hours, including an attempt to race in Veliko Tarnovo and a drift in Sofia.

"I accept it as a step, not as a success", Demerdzhiev said in a post on Facebook, adding that he expects real and visible change, not formal results.

The minister stressed the need for stricter control and effective actions by law enforcement agencies, whose main goal should be the protection of human life. He called for an end to traffic violations and reminded that a wrong decision behind the wheel can have fatal consequences.

"It is time to put an end to the trampling of traffic rules. Cars and motorbikes are not toys", said Demerdzhiev.