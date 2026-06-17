Boyko Boris comments on Brussels' decision on North Macedonia

"I welcome the European Parliament (EP) adopted the report on the progress of the Republic of North Macedonia for 2025 and its findings. With their vote, MEPs from all groups made it clear that no abuse of European rules and agreements will be allowed", GERB leader Boyko Borisov wrote on Facebook.

Earlier today, the European Parliament adopted the annual report on the progress of the Republic of North Macedonia on its path to joining the European Union. In it, the European Parliament emphasized the need to adopt constitutional amendments that would allow the opening of the first thematic round of negotiations. The report also retains paragraph 73, which refers to the work of the joint historical commission between Sofia and Skopje, in accordance with the Second Protocol to the Treaty on Good Neighborhood between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia. The wording of the “common history“ between the two countries remains.

"After the signing of the Treaty on Friendship and Good Neighborhood in 2017, GERB once again stood at the heart of the thawing of the European perspective for the Republic of North Macedonia in 2022, when the European Consensus was agreed", GERB leader Boyko Borisov stated on Facebook. Thanks to the majority that our parliamentary group provided to the then rulers, the National Assembly adopted the declaration, which clearly outlined the parameters that later became the basis for the negotiated compromise between Brussels and Skopje itself, he added.

"In this sense, the attack on the Second Protocol to the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborhood was inappropriate and counterproductive. For this reason, I am glad that the majority of the members of the EP categorically stated that the agreements must be respected, and attempts to circumvent them with procedural tricks will be prevented," commented the GERB leader.

He points out that the Bulgarian position remains clear and categorical - the Bulgarians must be included in the Constitution of our western neighbor, so that it can begin its substantive negotiation process. However, in order for these negotiations to continue, both the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborhood and all its protocols must be strictly implemented, as actually provided for in the European negotiating framework, Borisov notes. Anything else will meet with misunderstanding and broad institutional and public resistance, both in Bulgaria and in Europe, he adds.