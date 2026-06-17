Prof. Angel Dimitrov: Mr. Weitz has proven in recent years, since he has been the rapporteur on the progress of the RSM, that he is quite close to the current government in Skopje

Mr. Weitz has proven in recent years, since he has been the rapporteur on the progress of the RSM, that he is quite close to the current government in Skopje. The truth is that the majority of MEPs did not support his idea to clean up the most inconvenient moments for the RSM. History is undoubtedly the most inconvenient and most irritating for Skopje. This was also the reason for Mr. Weitz's request to abolish the Joint Committee on Historical Issues. Today's report is not only about the Joint Committee. There are huge problems with the rule of law and it is once again reminded that constitutional changes must be made.

This was stated in the program "Osche ut dne" on BNT by the historian and diplomat Prof. Angel Dimitrov, co-chair of the Joint Committee on Historical Issues with the RSM, who commented on the report on the progress of North Macedonia adopted today by the European Parliament.

"Anti-Bulgarian rhetoric and hate speech have not stopped since 1944. Now we have seen the latest act - the burning of diplomatic cars. I am convinced that this is not some random person. I am also convinced that this person will not receive any severe sentence. As an example, I can give the arsonist of the club in Bitola. I can firmly state that no other country has done more for the RSM than Bulgaria, but from the other side we receive only negative comments. Bulgaria must have an uncompromising policy towards Skopje. We have a neighbor who is pursuing a hostile policy towards Bulgaria and must receive a categorical answer", concluded Prof. Angel Dimitrov.

"The commission is working, but unfortunately at idle. We are still reviewing the history textbooks in the Macedonian High School for the 7th grade. We have been standing in the 11th century for three years and the commission's agenda has not moved. This is due to the fact that our colleagues from Skopje refuse to admit that we had a common history. To be honest, a new textbook for the 7th grade was written, in which some such jokes about Bulgarians being Tatars were dropped. By questioning our interpretation of the past and seeking to affirm only their theory of Macedonianism, they are targeting Bulgaria and Bulgarian statehood. We all know that the theory of Macedonianism was invented by a Serbian historian," he added.