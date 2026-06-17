Wild populism: Why did Vladislav Panev jump against an expert from the National Revenue Agency?

The MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ (DB) with a controversial reputation, Vladislav Panev, today passionately announced to the media in the National Assembly that the appointment of Ginka Panaretova as director of the Directorate “Supervision of Gambling and Gambling Activities“ is being prepared. to the National Revenue Agency (NRA).

The position is extremely sensitive, as the directorate is responsible for the direct control and regulation of betting and the gambling sector in the country, commented narod.bg.

In this case, we must also approach the personnel proposals of the PP-DB with sensitivity, as we still remember their intentions from a few years ago to control regulatory bodies and institutions, or those with stable cash flows.

Vladislav Panev does not dare to appear in Kazichene, ask him why…

Vladislav Panev's dissatisfaction in this case is caused by the fact that Panaretova previously worked as a legal consultant for a large gambling company and could be subjective, as well as the fact that she already held the same position as director of the gambling directorate during the caretaker government of Galab Donev.

However, this directorate It was created by Panaretova during the caretaker government of “Donev“, as she transformed it from a dormant bureaucratic unit into an institution that actively participated in regulatory events and worked to tighten control over vulnerable persons and compliance with the Gambling Act. However, this fact escapes Vladislav Panev, who emphasizes her consulting activities with regard to gambling companies.

It is precisely because of this professional and long-standing administrative experience, however, that Ginka Panaretova can be a successful candidate, as she has proven her expertise “on both sides of the barricade“ in this business.

Why is it important who will head the directorate and why does Panaretova emerge as a suitable candidate?

In times of dynamic economic changes and increased public pressure on the transparency of state institutions, the issue of leadership in the revenue administration is gaining critical importance. The NRA is not just a service unit, but the backbone of the financial stability of the state. That is why the choice of a head cannot be the result of compromise, but must be based on proven competence, institutional memory and impeccable morality.

Against these requirements, opposition critics may have to admit that the figure of Ginka Panaretova stands out as the most natural and appropriate choice for the director of the Directorate for Supervision of Gambling and Gambling Activities. First, she has the necessary educational qualifications. Possession of two higher education degrees is not just a formality, but a request for a multidisciplinary approach - a quality that is deficient in modern administration. This intellectual capacity is backed by two decades of "tireless work", spent entirely in the civil service.

In addition, Panaretova's professional path covers the most complex and sensitive areas: from the regulation of the gambling sector in the State Gambling Commission and the National Revenue Agency, through strategic planning in the Ministry of Finance, to the management of legal processes as the Director of the Legal Directorate in the Ministry of Agriculture. This wide range of responsibilities fully covers and exceeds the requirements of Art. 9, para. 1, item 4 of the Law on the Prevention of Gambling and Gambling, which requires a minimum of 10 years of experience in the specialty in the field of economics, finance or law to occupy a senior management position in the Agency.

The fact that throughout her entire career as a specialist, Panaretova has worked exclusively as a civil servant means that she has been subject to constant checks for compatibility and ethics in accordance with Art. 7 of the Law on the Protection of Personal Data.

The case of her removal from the National Revenue Agency, which the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) declared unlawful, is particularly telling. In case law, including Decision No. 9118 of 23.07.2024 of the SAC, it is clearly emphasized that the termination of a legal relationship in the event of non-compliance with the legal conditions is an act that is subject to annulment. Her victory in court is proof of resilience.

And the subsequent transition to private law practice has only enriched her view of the law, giving her the opportunity to see the system “from the other side“ and to develop an even more precise sense of legality.

In addition, it should be emphasized that during her work in the Directorate “Supervision of Gambling and Gambling Activities“ in the NRA, the administrative process was a benchmark for efficiency - everything was completed on time, while maintaining high professional standards and a “discreet distance“ from the subjects of control.

This is a key requirement for every head of the Agency, as Article 18 of the Gambling Act imposes strict restrictions on entering into economic relationships with gambling organizers in order to avoid a conflict of interest.

The appointment of a director with such a profile would be a clear signal of a return to meritocracy. Her ability to conduct cases in various areas of law has been proven thanks to decades of work in the heart of state administration, where she has built a capacity for analyzing and solving complex legal cases.

If Vladislav Panev really wants to fight the status quo and is really looking for a qualified cadre to bring order, legality and professionalism to the NRA, then he should not be doing PR for cheap media sensations on the back of such a cadre. Or does he simply not like women?