The Mayor of Plovdiv issued an order to stop the scandalous construction near the Maritsa River

The Mayor of Plovdiv Municipality, Kostadin Dimitrov, today issued an order to stop the construction of the site "Multi-family residential building with underground garages", located in the land use plan XXVI-501.1216 in the residential park "Maritsa-North". The document is dated June 16, 2026 and is based on inspections carried out and violations found in the investment and permitting process. This was reported to NOVA by the municipality's press center.

The order orders the suspension of construction activities, the release of people, mechanization, products, materials, etc. from the construction site, a ban on access to the site, as well as the suspension of the supply of electricity and water.

Experts from the Plovdiv Municipality carried out a number of inspections, as a result of which discrepancies were found between the issued construction documents and the current development plans, as well as non-fulfillment of requirements related to environmental protection and biodiversity.

In May of this year, orders were issued to cancel the design sketch-visa, the technical investment project and the construction permit. Subsequently, a statement of findings was drawn up, which describes in detail the violations and discrepancies found.

We recall that back in March, the chief architect of the Plovdiv Municipality, arch. Yana Zhelyazkova revoked the authority of the chief architect of the “Northern“ district to issue building permits. All documents for the construction of the object in question were issued by the “Northern“ district.

The competent institutions initiated inspections on the case.