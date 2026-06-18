Ivan Shishkov: Part of the repairs on the Trakia Motorway will be completed by the end of the month

The two repairs on the "Trakia" motorway in the direction of Plovdiv will be completed by the end of the month, and the construction activities in the section on the territory of the Stara Zagora district will be completed by July 3.

This assurance was given by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov to the deputies of the parliamentary committee on tourism.

Minister Ivan Shishkov and the Chairman of the Management Board of the "Road Infrastructure Agency" Alexander Todorov committed that in the future, road repairs will be coordinated in advance with the Ministry of Tourism and the tourism industry in order to avoid difficulties for travelers and businesses.

Minister Shishkov noted another problem that exists in municipalities developing tourism:

"A large part of the municipalities that are related to tourism, in their new part - the maritime municipalities, do not have up-to-date general development plans. And this is done intentionally. In order to have quality tourism, I, as an architect, will tell you that it is obvious that we must have good planning and not allow local mayors to allow their personal interests to violate the interests of the state, i.e. this is a very big problem. There is no tourist resort, there is no tourism at all without normal planning."