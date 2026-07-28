The budgets of the State Social Insurance Fund and the National Health Insurance Fund for 2026 have been published in the State Gazette

The budgets of the State Social Insurance Fund (SSS) and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) for 2026 have been published in today's issue of the “State Gazette".

The total amount of revenues and transfers received under the SSS budget for 2026 is 15,265,782.4 billion euros, including transfers received from the central budget in the amount of 6.745 billion euros to cover the shortfall.

In 2026, 13.503 billion euros are planned for the payment of all types of pensions and their supplements, which is 1.179 billion euros more than in 2019. 2025.

In 2026, women working under the conditions of the third category of labor will retire if they have reached the age of 62 years and 6 months and have 36 years and 10 months of insurance experience. For men, the requirements are 64 years and 9 months of age and 39 years and 10 months of insurance experience.

The planned revenues and transfers in the NHIF budget for this year are 5,256,677.2 thousand euros, the same as the planned expenses. Health insurance revenues should amount to 5.138 billion euros, of which 3.187 billion euros are revenues from health insurance contributions, and 1.95 billion euros are transfers for health insurance, the deputies voted.

The expenses under the bill are 412.3 million euros more than the NHIF Budget Act for 2025, which represents an increase of 8.5%.

On July 22, the deputies adopted both budgets on second reading – of the Social Insurance Institution and the National Health Insurance Fund.

A few days later, on July 24, the parliament finally adopted the state budget for 2026. It sets a deficit of 5.7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), freezes the minimum wage at 620.20 euros, and allows for new debt of up to 10.1 billion euros.

On the same day, President Iliana Yotova announced that she had signed the so-called small budgets. - of the social insurance and the health insurance fund.

Earlier on July 24, the “We continue the change“ (PP) asked the head of state to veto the State Budget Law, as well as the laws on the budget of the Social Insurance Institution and the National Health Insurance Fund. I will study the opposition's claims in great detail and very seriously, said Iliana Yotova. Today at 4:00 p.m., the President will meet with representatives of the PP parliamentary group, on their initiative, related to their petition to veto the 2026 State Budget Act.