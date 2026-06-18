The National Assembly is expected to approve the request for new state debt - 3.8 billion euros

The parliament is expected to approve the government's requested option to withdraw new state debt of up to 3.8 billion euros.

The desire of the ruling party from "Progressive Bulgaria" is that the money be used for current expenses and payments for projects under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan.

The opposition demanded to see the government's calculation of how much the new debt should be in order to pay for current expenses and projects.

The leader of "We continue the change" Assen Vassilev said yesterday: So far we have not received either of the two estimates.

The answer came from the Ministry of Finance, which calculated the deficit in the treasury for May. Deputy Minister of Finance Lyudmila Petkova pointed out: Deficit expected at 2.5 billion, and accordingly its increase is expected given the fact that we still do not have an adopted budget. Neither revenue nor expenditure measures have been discussed or adopted.

However, the opposition was again not satisfied. The MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Martin Dimitrov said: You will give us a debt limit and we will draw as much as we need. But that is not how the system works.

And Tsoncho Ganev from "Vazrazhdane" pointed out: As those in power at the moment, in the face of finance, you are hiding this information.

The GERB party is also worried, MP Vladislav Goranov pointed out: The limit that is being proposed is not sufficient.

The ruling party is categorical that they cannot present the 2026 Budget in advance. Here is what Konstantin Prodanov, Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, said: That is, you want the 2026 Budget to be provided to you in advance. It is still being worked on. I hope it will be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration by the end of the month and then we will have the specific numbers.

And the MPs are starting work on adopting procedural rules on the terms and conditions for proposing candidates for election by the National Assembly as members of the Anti-Corruption Commission.