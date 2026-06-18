"Vazrazhdane" wants the Ukrainian ambassador to be declared persona non grata

"Vazrazhdane" wants the Ukrainian ambassador to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk, to be declared persona non grata and to be handed an official note of her recall. This was announced by Kosta Stoyanov in a statement from the parliamentary rostrum.

The reason for their request is "due to large-scale illegal actions of the Ukrainian group Kub in Varna - illegal construction and illegal logging of a centuries-old forest in a protected area".

According to Stoyanov, the "Baba Alino" case has become an illustrative example of the way institutions function when they are opposed by people with influence, resources and a sense of untouchability.

"Society saw how signals are transferred from institution to institution, how responsibility is blurred, questions multiply and answers disappear. It saw how institutions act when ordinary people need to be sanctioned and how cautious they become when people with the right connections need to be checked," he also pointed out.

"No foreign diplomatic mission has the right to interfere in the work of Bulgarian institutions. No ambassador has the right to question the independence of the Bulgarian state," Stoyanov said.

We will continue to insist on answers, on investigation, on responsibility, he also said.