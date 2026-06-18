Vigenin: We simplified the rules for chemicals and cosmetics, without compromising the safety of citizens

„We protected the safety of citizens and Bulgarian rose oil in the agreement reached by the European Parliament, the European Council and the Commission to simplify the rules for chemicals, cosmetics and fertilizers.“ This was stated by the Bulgarian MEP from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, Kristian Vigenin, who is the rapporteur on behalf of the Group of Socialists and Democrats on the Omnibus 6 package.

The European Parliament, the Council of the EU and the European Commission reached a political agreement in the interinstitutional negotiations (trilogue) on the so-called. Omnibus 6 - a package of legislative changes covering European rules on the classification and labelling of chemicals (CLP), cosmetics and fertilisers.

Among the most important results of the agreement is the preservation of the requirements for registration and evaluation of certain hazardous substances used in fertilisers. Manufacturers will continue to be responsible for proving the safety of these substances and providing the necessary information to European authorities, so that the protection of citizens' health and the environment remains guaranteed.

A compromise was reached on chemical products that combines greater flexibility for manufacturers with guarantees for consumer information. For certain small packages, some of the information will be provided via a digital label, but the most important hazard warnings will remain visible on the physical packaging.

The agreement also introduces clear requirements for the legibility of labels. Specific standards are set for font size, contrast and layout of information on labels, so that consumers can more easily understand the risks associated with the use of chemical products.

Progress has also been made regarding cosmetic products. The new rules encourage the use of safer alternatives to hazardous substances where they provide comparable efficacy and safety. The European Commission will also develop specific guidelines for the assessment of these alternatives within one year of the entry into force of the regulation.

Clearer transitional periods are foreseen for the restriction of hazardous substances in cosmetics, which will give the industry the necessary time to adapt, without compromising consumer protection. Of particular importance for Bulgaria is the agreed solution regarding essential oils and traditional products such as Bulgarian rose oil.

„With the agreement reached, we are giving a signal that we can modernise European legislation without weakening safety standards. Europe remains a world leader in protecting citizens' health and the environment, while creating predictable and workable rules for business,“, commented Christian Vigenin.

An agreement between the negotiating teams is yet to be finally approved by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU.

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/