Martin Dimitrov suggested that all salaries in the budget sector should be made public

“Given the problems with the deficit in the entire budget sphere, several things must happen. First, all salaries must be made public - be it of hospital directors, administrations or everything that is on the state budget. And secondly - a formula and approach must be found so that everything looks objective and fair“. This was stated in “Your Day” on NOVA NEWS by the MP from “Democratic Bulgaria” Martin Dimitrov, commenting on the decision of the MPs to freeze their salaries.

Regarding a possible reduction in MPs' salaries, he emphasized that, "if there are such proposals, I am in favor of such an approach".

Dimitrov emphasized that this measure should not be limited to parliament only: "For me, in the entire budget sector, in addition to the excessive deficit procedure, a reform should be made that would also include people of retirement age. There is a lack of data on the number of pensioners working in the state administration".

On the issue of transparency in public finances, the MP emphasized that: "The first step should be for no one to receive a higher salary in the budget sphere than the Prime Minister".

He also recalled the need for consistency and control over spending. "A series of measures are needed," Dimitrov pointed out, giving the example of vacant positions, which, according to him, create opportunities for distortions and inefficient spending of funds. "I don't have an exact answer to how many of these positions there are. I don't know. They haven't answered this question for years," he is categorical.

As possible steps for reform, he pointed out the reduction of vacant positions, limiting the simultaneous receipt of a pension and salary in the state sector, as well as a comprehensive audit of the administration with the aim of eliminating duplicate functions.

Regarding the budget framework and the new debt of 3.8 billion euros, he pointed out the lack of clarity: "Nobody has given us a specific estimate of how these 3.8 billion euros of debt were calculated. There is also no information on the purpose of these funds".

According to him, structural reforms and fiscal discipline are necessary. “A reform plan and a budget with a deficit below 3% must be adopted. Under no circumstances should taxes be increased“, the MP is categorical.