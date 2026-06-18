Medical helicopter transports children injured in Gorna Oryahovitsa accident from Veliko Tarnovo

The air ambulance landed on the site in the yard of the regional hospital in Veliko Tarnovo to transport children injured in an accident last night in Gorna Oryahovitsa.

We recall that five minors were injured in a serious traffic accident after a car driven by a 15-year-old boy left the roadway and crashed into two cars, two garbage containers, a reinforced concrete pillar and a garage door. The traffic accident occurred at around 1:30 a.m., the Ministry of Interior's Office reported, Bolyarski Novini reports.

According to initial data, a 15-year-old youth was behind the wheel. Both he and his four companions were injured in the impact – two 14-year-olds and two 12-year-olds. Two of the children are in life-threatening condition.

Blood samples were taken from the underage driver to test for alcohol and drug use. The causes of the traffic accident are being clarified. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.