The first orders for the demolition of illegal construction in "Baba Alino" will be issued on Friday

The first orders for the demolition of illegal construction in the "Baba Alino" area will be issued tomorrow, announced the mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio:

"They will be handed over to the investor, who has the responsibility to demolish his buildings. If he does not do so, his assets will be seized and the municipality will seek a solution to do it and we will make sure that we restore the forest. Here we will also talk to the forestry services to have this happen later, after the construction itself has already been canceled".

According to the mayor of Varna, calculations have not yet been made of how much the demolition of the illegal buildings would cost if this were not done by the investor:

"The first thing we need to do now is to first cancel these tolerance orders, which will happen soon, that is, we will announce them. Such a procedure will begin so that the illegal construction can be clearly established, because let's not forget, there are also certain buildings there for which it is debatable whether they are illegal or not and this must be clearly established".