Alexander Pulev: Bulgaria is no longer a periphery and will be at the center of all European policies

Bulgaria has the potential to become a major technological hub in the Balkans and to occupy a key place in European policies. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Innovation Alexander Pulev at the opening of the TechSofia technology center in the new office of the EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) in Sofia. “Bulgaria is no longer a periphery and will be at the center and heart of all European policies. Today, our country is not just a witness to the fifth industrial revolution related to artificial intelligence, but a key player in this ecosystem“, emphasized Deputy Prime Minister Pulev.

According to him, the country has all the prerequisites to establish itself as a leading regional center for high technologies, digitalization and innovation. He noted that the government will continue to work for better coordination between institutions, expansion of financial instruments to support business and promotion of equity investments.

The Deputy Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of the strategic dialogue between the state and international financial institutions, emphasizing that the partnership with the EBRD is among the most important factors for the economic development of Bulgaria. “The bank is the gold standard in international finance and development banks. It is one of the oldest and most significant partners of Bulgaria in its efforts for economic growth, modernization and reforms“, said Deputy Prime Minister Pulev.

He pointed out that since 1991, the EBRD has invested over 5 billion euros in more than 320 projects in key sectors of the Bulgarian economy. According to him, the bank's support has played a significant role both in the development of the public sector and in strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises, which are the backbone of the national economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Pulev emphasized that the cooperation between Bulgaria and the EBRD goes beyond financial support and includes the introduction of good practices in corporate governance, social responsibility, the green transition and the implementation of high international standards in the public and private sectors.

In his speech, he also presented the main priorities of the government, aimed at attracting investments and accelerating the country's digital transformation. According to him, a consolidation of investment policies, agencies and structures under the leadership of the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry has already been carried out, and the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation will coordinate the national policy on the implementation of artificial intelligence and new technologies.

“Our goal is not only to modernize the state administration, but also to create incentives for the wider penetration of artificial intelligence and high technologies in small and medium-sized enterprises, so that they increase their competitiveness, productivity and integration into supply chains“, said Deputy Prime Minister Pulev.

He noted that the investment and the new center, opened with the support of the EBRD, are fully consistent with Bulgaria's national priorities - attracting investment, digitalization and development of the technology sector. “Again, the government and the European Bank are looking in the same direction”, emphasized Deputy Prime Minister Pulev.

“It is no coincidence that the EBRD chose Bulgaria for this investment. This is recognition of the direction we are following and the message we sent to our European partners during our official visits to Brussels, Germany and France“, he added.

Before the official ceremony of the opening of the new TechSofia technology center, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Alexander Pulev held a working meeting with the Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Matteo Patrone. During the conversation, the possibilities for deepening cooperation between Bulgaria and the EBRD in areas such as attracting strategic investments, developing industrial zones, promoting innovation and high-tech production, as well as key energy and infrastructure projects were discussed. The two sides confirmed their shared commitment to accelerating the country's economic transformation and establishing Bulgaria as a regional hub for innovation, industry and sustainable growth. The meeting at the Economic Ministry was also attended by the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev, his Deputy Minister Mira Yosifova, and the Deputy Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Mihaela Karadimova.