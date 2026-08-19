"Eurovision taxi zones" - specially designated in the municipalities of Burgas and Nessebar

The designation of special zones for taxis related to the "Eurovision 2027" song contest is one of the proposals of the European Center for the Development of Taxi Policies. The center has sent a total of 17 proposals in an open letter to the relevant institutions.

The ideas are aimed at ensuring safe, transparent and legal taxi transport for visitors to the contest, while at the same time protecting the reputation of the industry, the chairman of the European Center Nikolay Dzhumakov told the Bulgarian National Radio.

The proposals concern the municipalities of Burgas and Nessebar, writes the Bulgarian National Radio.

"There should be "Eurovision taxi zones", which should be at Burgas Airport, the contest area, the railway and bus stations, the large hotel areas, as well as in Nessebar and Sunny Beach itself.

The tourist should not wonder which car is legal and which is not. He should leave the terminal or the event and immediately see the official taxi zone. Electronic register of vehicles allowed for the official zones — all licensed taxi companies. These companies in the city of Burgas, and not only in Burgas, should have a QR code. Because when a foreigner comes and sees the QR code on the taxi door, he can take out his phone, scan it and see - a taxi from such and such a company, such and such tariffs and, for example, see that this taxi is licensed. The license of the taxi company itself for the city of Burgas can even be added."

Another proposal - the creation of joint mobile teams from the Automobile Inspectorate and the Ministry of Internal Affairs with round-the-clock checks, intensified during Eurovision, Dzhumakov also points out.