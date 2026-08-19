Improving air quality in Western Bulgaria, pollution levels drop

Improved air quality indicators in the country are reported by sensors of various tracking systems, BNT reported.

In Kyustendil, according to Air Quality data, it is below dangerous standards. In Kostinbrod, it is improving, but still close to dangerous levels are reported. In Sofia, the level of fine dust particles is normal. According to data from the Ministry of Environment and Water in Dragoman, yesterday the devices showed that there were no increases in harmful emissions.

For additional monitoring of the quality of the atmospheric air, a mobile automatic station has already been installed next to the municipality building in Dragoman.

The smoke over Western Bulgaria comes from active fires in Serbia and Albania, carried by the strong wind.

According to data from the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water, yesterday around noon, the automatic measuring station in the capital's "Nadezhda" quarter recorded a value of about 100 micrograms per cubic meter of fine dust particles. The last measurement this morning around 5:00 was 21 micrograms per cubic meter. The indicated average daily norm for the indicator is 50 micrograms per cubic meter.

Currently, measurements at points in Sofia do not show an excess of the norm.

Due to the situation, a mobile air quality measuring station was also deployed in Dragoman yesterday. At around 4:00 p.m., it recorded a value of approximately 42 micrograms per cubic meter.

The Regional Inspectorate for Environment, Water and Environment specified that the measured indicators are currently within the norm. However, the experts do not provide an independent assessment of the health risk, as it is determined by the competent health institutions.