Weather today, forecast for Friday, June 19: Sunny, with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms in Western Bulgari

It will be increasingly hot in the coming days, especially in the new week, when maximum temperatures in almost the entire country, except for the Black Sea coast, will be above 30°.

Today, values between 26° and 31° are expected, on the coast - between 23° and 25°. It will be sunny, with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms in Western Bulgaria.

A weak, moderate northeasterly wind will blow in Eastern Bulgaria. And on the Black Sea the wind will be weak to moderate, but from the east-northeast.

It will be sunny, with more clouds in the second half of the day.

The sea water temperature is from 18° on the northern coast to 23° on the southern. The sea waves will be 2-3 points.

And in the mountains, after the sunny start of the day, there will be precipitation and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours, mainly in the massifs of the western half of the country.

A hot air mass has covered Western and Central Europe.

The Pyrenees and the Apennines. The highest temperatures compared to the climate norms are in France, the Netherlands, Germany, as well as in most areas of Switzerland, Austria and the Czech Republic.

It will be sunny over the weekend, with a very small chance of isolated afternoon showers.

On Monday, temperatures will continue to rise and the maximum will be between 31° and 36°, lower on the Black Sea coast.

It will remain hot on Tuesday, but precipitation and thunderstorms are expected again, mainly over Western and Central Bulgaria. There is also a risk of hail.